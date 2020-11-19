Petach Tikvah: Teacher and Student In Same Bais Yaakov Test Positive For Corona

Just a few weeks after Israel ended their lockdown and reopened schools, a teacher and a student in the same school were found to have contracted the Coronavirus. The school, Bais Yaakov in the Ganei Hadar neighborhood of Petach Tikvah, was forced to send a large number of students into home isolation. The teacher taught in the fourth-grade class and the student attended the second-grade class. Both were in school earlier in the week, resulting in the students who were in close proximity to them to be sent into isolation for at least 12 days after the last tie they were exposed. Additionally, the school is being ordered to remain closed until all staff and students can undergo a Corona test.

Thankfully, the school used the “capsule” and thus a much smaller number of the students are affected.

According to the municipality of Petach Tikvah, siblings of the students who are going into isolation may only return to school themselves, after having a negative test result showing that they do not have the Coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)