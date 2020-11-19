Watch: Pompeo Says: “We’ll Recognize BDS As The Cancer It Is”

The United States government will officially designate the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement as anti-Semitic and withdraw funding from groups associated with it, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday on his visit to Israel.

“Today I want to make one announcement with respect to a decision by the State Department that we will regard the global anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic,” Pompeo said. “I know this may sound simple to you, Mr. Prime Minister, it seems like a statement of fact, but I want you to know that we will immediately take steps to identify organizations that engage in hateful BDS conduct and withdraw US government support for such groups. The time is right.”

Netanyahu interjected and responded: “It doesn’t sound simple, it sounds simply wonderful.”

“We want to stand with all other nations that recognize the BDS movement for the cancer that it is,” Pompeo asserted. “And we’re committed to combating it. Our record speaks for itself. During the Trump administration, America stands with Israel like never before.”

Pompeo also announced that he will be visiting the Golan Heights, which will be the first visit to the area by a senior US official since the US recognized Israel’s sovereignty over it in March 2019.

On Wednesday night, Pompeo and his wife and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman were taken on a private tour of the City of David by Ze’ev Orenstein.

“Wonderful to see the work being done to preserve the ancient City of David and the new discoveries by archaeologists working in the area,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to Ze’ev Orenstein for the fascinating tour of the site of three thousand years of ancient history.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)