Netanyahu: “I Hope To See Pollard In Israel Soon”

In this July 22, 2016, file photo convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, left, with his lawyer, Eliot Lauer, leaves federal court in New York following a hearing, Pollard, the former Navy intelligence analyst who served 30 years in prison for selling secrets to Israel, has completed his parole, the Justice Department said Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister, File)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ on Motzei Shabbos welcomed the lifting of parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes the lifting of the restrictions on Jonathan Pollard,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The prime minister has been committed to his release for many years and worked tirelessly to secure his release. The prime minister hopes to see Jonathan Pollard’s arrival in Israel soon and together with all Israelis sends his best wishes to him and his wife Esther.”

Netanyahu also thanked Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer “for responsibly and sensitively leading the contacts with the US administration.”

According to Pollard’s lawyer, Eliot Lauer, Pollard plans on moving to Israel as soon as his wife is healthy enough to do so.

“Jonathan and Esther plan to come to Israel, but they cannot do so immediately, due to Esther’s chemotherapy treatments,” Lauer told Israel’s Kan News. “They plan to leave for Israel as soon as her condition allows. They plan to come home.”

Many other Israeli politicians also extended their best wishes to the Pollards:

President Reuven Rivlin also welcomed the news, stating: “Over the years we have shared in Jonathan Pollard’s pain, and felt a responsibility and commitment to bring about his release. Now we will be able to welcome him and his family home, with the blessing ‘Blessed are You, who releases prisoners’ after many difficult years of imprisonment and restrictions, to a new life of health and peace.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)