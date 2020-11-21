Netanyahu: “I Hope To See Pollard In Israel Soon”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ on Motzei Shabbos welcomed the lifting of parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes the lifting of the restrictions on Jonathan Pollard,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The prime minister has been committed to his release for many years and worked tirelessly to secure his release. The prime minister hopes to see Jonathan Pollard’s arrival in Israel soon and together with all Israelis sends his best wishes to him and his wife Esther.”

Netanyahu also thanked Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer “for responsibly and sensitively leading the contacts with the US administration.”

According to Pollard’s lawyer, Eliot Lauer, Pollard plans on moving to Israel as soon as his wife is healthy enough to do so.

“Jonathan and Esther plan to come to Israel, but they cannot do so immediately, due to Esther’s chemotherapy treatments,” Lauer told Israel’s Kan News. “They plan to leave for Israel as soon as her condition allows. They plan to come home.”

Many other Israeli politicians also extended their best wishes to the Pollards:

During my time as #Israel's #UN Ambassador I saw #JonathanPollard from afar but could not hug him as I wished.He was forbidden to approach any Israeli delegation.Yesterday restrictions lifted. Jonathan, millions of Israelis await your & Esther's return with a warm hug. Shavua Tov pic.twitter.com/UF9p1Rp039 — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 21, 2020

מדינת ישראל מחכה ליונתן. זו בשורה נהדרת ומשמחת, אחרי שהמדינה הפקירה אותו במשך שנים ארוכות, סוף סוף נוכל לראות את יונתן בישראל. אסתר – את היית הלביאה הלוחמת שלא ויתרה לרגע ובמשך 25 שנה הפעלת כל לחץ אפשרי למען חברנו יונתן. אני מבקש לחזק אתכם ומחכה לראות אתכם איתנו כאן בבית! pic.twitter.com/XUXuw5NZuL — Yuli Edelstein 🇮🇱 יולי אדלשטיין (@YuliEdelstein) November 21, 2020

ושבו בנים לגבולם. מדינת ישראל חבה חוב עמוק ליונתן פולארד שנתן למעננו למעלה מ30 שנים מחייו,

ואנחנו מחכים לראותו מתייצב על אדמת ישראל שהיא-היא ביתו בהקדם האפשרי. מחכים לך, יונתן.🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/wII5gMjKLP — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) November 21, 2020

President Reuven Rivlin also welcomed the news, stating: “Over the years we have shared in Jonathan Pollard’s pain, and felt a responsibility and commitment to bring about his release. Now we will be able to welcome him and his family home, with the blessing ‘Blessed are You, who releases prisoners’ after many difficult years of imprisonment and restrictions, to a new life of health and peace.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)