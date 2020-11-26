Chabad Cowboy Places Second In Prestigious Equestrian Competition

Sharon Hershko, a Chabad Chasid who lives in the city of Lod, came in second place in Israel’s Extreme Cowboy competition. The competition took place in Moshava Sharona and included a series of equestrian exercises to prove the prowess and skill of both the horse and the rider.

Hershko told Israeli media that “A good number of the judges and spectators kept expressing how surprised they were to see a Chassidish Avreich competing in the event and finishing at such a high podium position.”

Hershko, who is a professional horseback rider, has developed a style of riding called “sus v’Rochvo” which empowers a rider based and teaches them skills of riding based on “Toras Chassidus.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)