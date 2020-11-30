Islamic Terrorists Kill At Least 110 Farmers In Nigeria

Suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram killed at least 110 rice farmers and fishermen in Nigeria as they were harvesting crops in the country’s northern state of Borno, officials said.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon said at least “110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack. The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice.”

Kallon added that there have been reports that several women may have been kidnapped. At least ten women are among those still missing.

The attack Saturday in a rice field in Garin Kwashebe came on the same day that residents were casting votes for the first time in 13 years to elect local councils, although many didn’t go to cast their ballots.

The farmers were reportedly rounded up and summarily killed by armed insurgents in retaliation for refusing to pay extortion to one militant. A Reuters report added that at least 30 men were beheaded.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but similar massacres have been carried out in the past by Boko Haram and the breakaway Islamic State West Africa Province group, ABC reported. Both groups are active in the area, and Islamic terrorists have killed at least 30,000 people in the area to date.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed grief over the killings.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief,” he said.

Buhari said the government had given the armed forces everything needed “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

Boko Haram and a breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, are both active in the region. Boko Haram’s more than decade-long insurgency has left thousands dead and displaced tens of thousands. Officials say Boko Haram members often force villagers to pay illegal taxes by taking their livestock or crops but some villagers have begun to resist the extortion.

Satomi said the farmers in Garin Kwashebe were attacked because they had disarmed and arrested a Boko Haram gunman on Friday who had been tormenting them.

“A lone gunman, who was a member of Boko Haram came to harass the farmers by ordering them to give him money and also cook for him. While he was waiting for the food to be cooked, the farmers seized the moment he stepped into the toilet to snatch his rifle and tied him up,” he said.

“They later handed him over to the security. But sadly, the security forces did not protect the courageous farmers. And in reprisal for daring them, the Boko Haram mobilized and came to attack them on their farms.”

Insurgents also torched the rice farms before leaving, he said.

