Kushner Meets With Qatari Emir, Advances Deal Ending Rift With Saudi Arabia

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner landed in Qatar on Wednesday and met with the country’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The two discussed “developments in the region,” the official Qatar News Agency reported.

Kushner was expected to utilize his visit to advance efforts to solve the three-year Gulf crisis which has seen Qatar’s neighbors cut ties and impose a land, air and sea blockade on the tiny state, citing Doha’s close relations with Iran and its support of terror entities.

A Bloomberg report on Thursday said that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are close to finalizing a deal solving the crisis, citing three sources who have inside information on the talks.

HH the Amir met at his office in the Amiri Diwan with Senior Advisor to US President Jared Kushner, on the occasion of his visit to the country. The meeting dealt with reviewing the strategic bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America. #QNA pic.twitter.com/qDqn6pTuMC — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) December 2, 2020

The agreement does not include Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, with a source saying that a “broader realignment remains a long way off.”

