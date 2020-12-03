Kushner Meets With Qatari Emir, Advances Deal Ending Rift With Saudi Arabia

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner meets with Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. (Qatar News Agency/Twitter)

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner landed in Qatar on Wednesday and met with the country’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The two discussed “developments in the region,” the official Qatar News Agency reported.

Kushner was expected to utilize his visit to advance efforts to solve the three-year Gulf crisis which has seen Qatar’s neighbors cut ties and impose a land, air and sea blockade on the tiny state, citing Doha’s close relations with Iran and its support of terror entities.

A Bloomberg report on Thursday said that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are close to finalizing a deal solving the crisis, citing three sources who have inside information on the talks.

The agreement does not include Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, with a source saying that a “broader realignment remains a long way off.”

