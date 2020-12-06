HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik In Private “ICU Unit” At Home, In Critical Condition

Rosh Yeshivas Brisk, HaGaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Halevi Soloveitchik was released from the hospital ten days ago and transferred to a private ICU unit at his home on Eli HaCohen street in Jerusalem, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 99, was released from the hospital after testing negative for the coronavirus but the transfer to his home was not publicized so as not to cause the public to decrease their tefillos, the report said. The Rosh Yeshivah continues to be in critical condition and in great need of Klal Yisrael’s tefillos.

“The situation of HaRav Dovid is considered critical, worse than when he was in the hospital,” Rav Shimon Yosef Muller, a neeman beiso of HaRav Dovid’s household told B’Chadrei. “The Rosh Yeshivah is suffering from severe inflammation. The doctors are staying by his bedside and are hoping for the best. We must rend the gates of Shamayim for his refuah.”

The Rosh Yeshivah contracted the coronavirus in October and after initially being treated at home was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem after his condition worsened and was subsequently sedated and ventilated. Almost a month ago, he underwent successful surgery to enable the level of his sedation to be reduced and he was later transferred to home hospitalization.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah of Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

