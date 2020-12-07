Iran Vehemently Denies Reports Of Khamenei’s Ill Health

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is in good health and is working according to his normal schedule, a senior Iranian official stated on Monday, denying reports that the Supreme Leader has suffered a severe decline in health.

London-based Iranian journalist Mohamad Ahwaze reported over the weekend that Kahemenei’s health took a sharp decline for the worse and he transferred his duties to his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Media outlets spread the tweet and rumors began to spread that Khamenei may even have died.

Medhi Fazaeli, a close associate of the Supreme Leader, wrote on Twitter that Khamenei is in good health. “May it blind the enemies’ eyes that by the grace of G-d and with the good prayers of devotees, [Khamenei] is in good health and is busy vigorously carrying out his plans according to his usual routine.”

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reiterated Fazaeli’s message, denying rumors that Khamenei is in ill health and has transferred his powers to his son.

Khamenei last appeared in public on November 24 in a meeting with Iran’s most senior officials that was aired on state television.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)