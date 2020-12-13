Potential Major Snow Event For Tri-State This Week

In January of 2016 New York City had a record-breaking snow storm that dropped over 25 inches of snow on Central Park. That storm was the last time New York City saw more than a foot of snow. We’ll, that five year streak may come to an end.

The Tri-state area is bracing for a major snow storm beginning Wendsday afternoon into Thursday, a storm that could drop more than a foot of snow on Central Park.

Although temperatures now are mild, a small low pressure system will bring light snow mixed with rain to the NYC area Monday night leaving between 1-3 inches of snow, and dropping temperatures in it’s wake.

The cold temperatures will open the possibilities for a major system that’s currently developing over the Pacific Ocean. The low pressure system will track over the United States and will arrrive into the tri-state area begging late Wendsday afternoon into the night.

Although it’s still too early to make specific predictions, current models have been consistent showing the storm dumping as much as 1-2 feet of snow in some parts of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The fast moving system will move out by Thursday afternoon.

Stay tuned for more updates.