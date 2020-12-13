The Best Gift: A Music Skill They’ll Have Forever

Enter code YWN8 at checkout for an 8% discount on your membership!!









It’s tough to figure out what to give some children for Chanukah. A keyboard and lessons? Perfect, fun, and productive!

By Victoria Dwek

Back in October, I introduced you to Bassline Pro, the incredible way that your child (or even you, no kidding!) can learn to play the keyboard by ear. A few months ago, I would have thought this was a dream: a kosher way to play an instrument without leaving the home, no carpooling necessary? A productive outlet they’ll love that’ll keep them from telling me constantly, “I’m bored!” Bassline Pro’s online video lessons are tried-and-true, super effective, and makes learning the keyboard fun. Another bonus: it’s much more affordable than in-person lessons. And they learn; they really do!

Just like Rabbi B.’s son did:

“My 12-year-old son is a few months into his online keyboard lessons and is more pumped each week to keep at it!… Everything about the program is perfectly organized, making it so easy for us to let him run with it. He is looking forward to “mastering” the keyboard and sees that with Bassline lessons it can really happen!”

Or Rivka’s son:

“My son absolutely loved the online lessons! He could not wait each week for the new lesson. They were very clear and easy to understand. My son has really gained a lot and has become a much better player. Would recommend it to anyone as we had a great experience!”

Mrs. W. wanted to learn keyboard herself:

“I feel like I have to publicize what an amazing music course Shmuel Bassman is offering! The lessons are given over in a very pleasant and crystal-clear manner, step by step. I especially enjoy having the convenience of having it all at home. Shmuel is super nice, and customized a plan especially for me, according to my level (he can do it for anyone). I must say–this is the way to go!”

It’s true, it’s not just young boys. Girls, tweens, teens, adults, and even some seniors from around the country and around the world (from Canada to Switzerland to Australia) have been learning to play the keyboard by ear on their own schedule through Bassline Pro’s online lessons.

When thinking of what to gift each of my kids, I’m the most stumped when it comes to my 11-year-old son. If you have a child around that age…who doesn’t need any more sporting goods…and has completely outgrown “toys,” a keyboard + lessons are the most valuable gift ever. And it lasts forever…as your children build confidence and music fills your home (note: they can also play with headphones if you sometimes don’t want to hear.) Bassline Pro can also recommend the right keyboard for each age and skill level and show you where to get the best price available.

Try It Now at www.BasslinePro.com. The first week of keyboard lessons are free!

Enter code YWN8 at checkout to receive an 8% discount on your lesson’s membership.

