Watch: PM Meets With O’Brien: “Iran Will Become Global Bully If Left Unchecked”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday of Iran’s growing aggression and threat to world peace at a press conference in Jerusalem with President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien, who arrived in Israel earlier Sunday.

“As long as Iran continues to subjugate and threaten its neighbors, as long as Iran continues calling for Israel’s destruction, as long as Iran continues to bankroll, equip and train terrorist organizations throughout the region and the world, and as long as Iran persists in its dangerous quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, we shouldn’t go back to business as usual with Iran,” Netanyahu said. “We should all unite to prevent this major threat to world peace.”

“I say world peace because today the Islamic Republic of Iran is still a nasty neighbor bully, but if unchecked, Iran tomorrow will arm itself with nuclear-tipped ICBMs [intercontinental ballistic missiles] that can target Europe and America, and it will become a global bully, which will endanger everyone.”

Netanyahu also emphasized the fact that US President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure policy against Iran has won widespread support in the Middle East. “When Israelis and Arabs agree on so many things, it makes sense for the world to pay attention. After all, we live in this region.”

The prime minister spoke about the US-brokered normalization deals between the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, and most recently – Morocco – announced only days prior to O’Brien’s arrival in Israel.

“This is creating enormous excitement in Israel,” Netanyahu said. “Israelis now are faced with a great dilemma. Where to go? Dubai or Morocco? Abu Dhabi or Morocco?” he joked. “I’m sure we’ll resolve that one. We’ll go to both.”

O’Brien thanked Netanyahu for his courage in his role in the peace deals with the four Arab states, emphasizing last week’s deal with Morocco. “As big as these other deals have been, this one is special,” he said.

O’Brien arrived in Israel on Sunday and met with Netanyahu as well as other senior officials, including National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, to whom he presented the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

“The medal — the highest honorary award given to non-US citizens — was signed by acting US Secretary of Defense Charles Miller,” the US Embassy stated.

