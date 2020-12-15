BDE: Supported The Torah World: Ba’al Tzedaka HaRav Avraham Wolfson, Z’l

Mourning engulfed the Torah world on the news of the petira of HaRav Avraham Wolfson, z’tl, one of the greatest Torah supporters and ba’alei tzedaka of this generation, overnight Monday at the age of 70.

Rav Avraham suffered a heart attack eight months ago and his medical condition has been precarious ever since. More recently he contracted the coronavirus and a month ago, he was hospitalized and sedated and ventilated.

The niftar, the son of Reb Zev Wolfson, z’l, the founder of the Wolfson Foundation, resided in Flatbush, where he opened his home to host countless Roshei Yeshivah and other guests who came to the States to fundraise or for other purposes.

Rav Avraham was not only a tremendous Ba’al Tzedaka and Ba’al Chessed but was also a formidable Talmid Chacham, learning Torah for hours each day. The Roshei Yeshivah who frequented his home knew that he would first sit down and learn with them before asking about their affairs.

He was also heavily involved in kiruv. He supported two kiruv organizations in Israel, Keren HaHasos and Shuvu.

Rav Avraham had a special connection with many Gedolei Yisrael including HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl, HaGaon HaRav Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, z’tl, HaGaon HaRav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz, z’tl, and many others. He used to visit Eretz Yisrael every summer and would attend HaRav Elyashiv’s shiur each day.

One of his acquaintances told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “He was extremely makpid on lashon hara and rechilus. He frequently would call people to ask their mechila in case he heard something negative about them.”

The levaya will be held in Flatbush and his aron will then be brought to Eretz Yisrael, where another levaya wil take place in the presence of many Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivos.

