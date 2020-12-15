Born After 46 Yrs: 73-Yr.-Old Father Celebrates His Bechor’s Chumash Party

The baby who moved the world six years ago when he was born to his 67-year-old father and 65-year-old mother after 46 years of waiting celebrated his Chumah party last week, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The family belongs to the Nadvorna chassidus, and Shimon Chaim, the long-awaited baby is now six years old and attends Talmud Torah Tiferes Mordechai Nadvorna in Bnei Brak.

Those present were moved when HaRav Shmuel Shachar, 73, danced with his son, rejoicing in his bechor’s mesibas Chumash.

The celebration was held in the heichel of the Beis Medrash HaGadol in Kiryat Nadvorna, with the participation of the Nadvorna Rebbe and the Modzitzer Rebbe, whose grandson is in the class.

