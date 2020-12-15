Watch: The IDF Gives Hamas A Birthday Present

Hamas marked its 33rd birthday on Monday and the IDF arranged a special present for the terror organization.

The gift “wrapped up” some facts about Hamas, including the fact that Iran supplies Hamas with about $80 million every year, which Hamas uses to wage terror in Israel by firing rockets, launching explosive balloons, attempting infiltrations and building terror tunnels.

Meanwhile, as Hamas uses all funds sent its way for nefarious purposes, it ignores the suffering of its 2.2 million citizens living in dire poverty and lacking adequate civilian and medical services.

33 years of Hamas… is 33 years too many. For your birthday today, Hamas, here’s your 2020 wrapped: pic.twitter.com/VyKBaNe81K — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 14, 2020

Hamas is currently in dire need of medical aid due to the spread of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip and Israel is reportedly engaged in negotiations for the return of two Israeli civilians being held captive in Gaza as well as the remains of two IDF soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)