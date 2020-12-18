“It’s Also Mine!” – The Siberian Priest’s Confession To The Rav

Rav Yerachmiel Gorelik, a Chabad shaliach in the Siberian city of Tyumen, was interviewed last week on the first night of Chanukah by Israel’s Channel 13 News about the giant ice menorah he commissioned for Chanukah.

The menorah is 13 feet tall, bigger than a similar ice menorah commissioned by the Chabad shaliach in the Siberian city of Tomsk, which is a “mere” ten feet tall.

Dozens of workers in Tyumen toiled for two and a half days before Chanukah to build the giant menorah, using water instead of glue in the freezing Siberian cold. The menorah is formed out of blocks of ice, each weighing 264 pounds, and the menorah itself weighs 2.5 tons.

No one would have imagined the television interview’s unlikely ending, which Rav Gorelik shared with Channel 13 this week. “On Friday afternoon, I received a telephone call from the most senior Protestant priest here in Tyumen,” he said. “He heard from friends in Israel about the ice menorah, which they saw on the television interview, and he decided that he must see it.”

“He came the next day. He kissed the menorah and told me: ‘It’s also mine! I’m also a Jew! My grandmother from my mother’s side was a Jew.'”

