Video: Siberian Shul Unveils 10-Foot Ice Menorah

A Chabad shul in Siberia arranged for a huge menorah to be built for Chanukah out of ice, JTA reported.

The ten-foot menorah was built on Tuesday in the courtyard of the shul in Tomsk, a Siberian city about 2,000 miles east of Moscow.

The menorah was designed and built by a local non-Jewish artist, Seva Mayorov, whose work is featured at the annual Tomsk Ice Park exhibition, which draws thousands of tourists.

According to Levy Kaminetsky who has been the Chabad shaliach in Tomsk since 2004, the ice menorah has removable crown-shaped tips that can be fitted with candles, making the menorah kosher.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)