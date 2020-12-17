Chica-Oye?

The great music keeps coming our way from the Chizuk Project, as philanthropist Jeremy Strauss’s Covid-era dream of bringing music to the community steams full speed ahead through this challenging winter.

This past Sunday night, was chosen for the release of the most upbeat Chizuk Project song so far, a wordless “Chizuk Nigun” full of joy and optimism, sung by the effervescent Shmueli Ungar. Representing a fusion of Shmueli Ungar’s authenticchassidish warmth with Eli Gerstner’s up-to-date musical and production choices, the song offers a very 2021 way to get chizuk (through music) and get happy this Chanukah.

“I was working hard on my own “Madreigos” album when Eli called to invite me to take part in the Chizuk Project,” recalls the singer, whose own long-awaited third album burst onto the scene this past Tuesday. “I was very excited, but with a full album to plan and sing, my time was packed. Then he sent me the nigun, which was really fresh and fun, full of guitar twanging and happiness, and of course I wanted to do it.” Ungar says that although he has never collaborated with Gerstner before, he’sbeen a longstanding fan of his music. “The first Yeshiva Boys Choir album, with “Kol Hamispallel,” came out when I was growing up, and I loved it. It was exciting to get a call from Eli Gerstner.”

The Chizuk Nigun is fresh, lively, and totally on-trend, ready to bring simcha to everyone’s home on a Chanukah when many are still unable to enjoy family parties. It’s an interesting contrast to the Madreigos album, where Shmueli goes back to his Chassidish roots, and expresses himself in a more authentically chassidish musical style, but the singer pulls it off with grace and his trademark sense of fun.

For a sneak peek ahead, the next Chizuk Project release, coming out in around two weeks, is an English single entitled "We are One," written and sung by Baruch Levine, with arrangements by Eli. Without giving away too much in advance, Elipromises it is a soulful ode to achdus which will just hit the spot for a People who is proud of how close they can stay while forced apart. RISE, Hodu Lo, and Avraham Fried’s Chesed, were the first three installments of the Chizuk Project. Together with songs four and five, “Chizuk Nigun” , “We Are One,” and five incredible new songs, which will be released on a free album, sung by stars Avraham Fried, Baruch Levine, Shmueli Ungar, Eli Gerstner, and The Yeshiva Boys Choir.

To round out the fun for everyone, there will also be another exciting music video, and an exclusive women’s only production of RISE, sung by Shaindy Plotzker.

What sets the Chizuk Project apart is its purpose, Eli explains. “The planning process for the Chizuk Project has been so different and refreshing. Jeremy’s generosity has enabled us to approach the song selection with an open mind. The songs don’t have to be catered to a wedding; instead, they have to touch people’s hearts.” The feedback from listeners has shown how RISE, Hodu Lo, and Chesed have already brought so much encouragement and help to listeners the world over, offering them a ladder to climb up toward certainty and happiness.

These gorgeous songs will play over and over, at home and wherever your family goes this winter, because music, and chizuk, are truly the gifts that keeps on giving.

By: Riki Goldstein