IDF Soldier Booted From Combat Role For Failure To Fire On Terrorist [VIDEO]

An IDF Golani soldier was removed from his unit for failing to open fire on an Arab who hurled a Molotov cocktail at him in the northern Shomron on Motzei Shabbos, the IDF stated on Monday.

The soldier was stationed at an IDF post outside the settlement of Kedumim when an Arab drove to the post, emerged from his vehicle and walked toward a nearby bus stop while staring at the guard post.

In light of the Arab’s suspicious behavior, the soldier approached the suspect and ordered him to halt. The suspect then threw the Molotov at the soldier, fortunately missing him. The suspect then fled the scene while the soldier stood by.

The IDF stated that since the incident ended without the soldier opening fire in response to the attack, the soldier has been dismissed from his position. The IDF asserted that “despite the complexity of the situation,” the soldier should have returned fire.

The IDF added that the soldier may be able to return to this position in a few months.

