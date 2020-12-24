12-Year-Old Charedi Girl From Yerushalayim Trapped In London

A 12-year-old Charedi girl who flew to London for Chanukah is now trapped. In spite of having lived in Israel with her family for her entire life, she cannot return to Israel due to the new Covid-19 flight regulations, because she does not have Israeli citizenship. The girl’s parents live in Yerushalayim, but have kept and maintained their British citizenship and never took out official Israeli citizenship. The children are also under the auspices of residents but not citizens.

The girl has both American and British citizenship and flew to London for Chanukah to spend time with her grandparents together with a cousin who does have Israeli citizenship and succeeded at returning to Israel. The 12-year-old girl, however, was refused the ability to return home.

The girl’s father told BeChadrei Charedim that the girl flew to London, together with a third cousin, as a present for her Bas Mitzvah. The third cousin is also stuck in England and unable to return to Israel, as she too doesn’t possess Israeli citizenship.

“I did everything that I could and I followed all of the rules,” said the girl’s father. “I made sure that she had a permit to fly out and to return. But suddenly, the government changed the rules and decided that anyone without Israeli citizenship can no longer return. They didn’t even give us one moment’s notice to plan and make arrangements. I reached out to numerous MKs and no one responded. Israel knows how to be humane to Gaza and to many other far-flung places around the globe, but to a 12-year-old girl who just wants to come home, they refuse her the ability to come back to her parents. This is inhumane. She is a 12-year-old girl who has already been away from home for more than two weeks. I have no idea how long it will take to get her back. No one is even willing to try to help us.”

