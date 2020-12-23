DISCOVERED: New Rare Photo Of The Chofetz Chaim

A new unknown photo of HaGaon HaRav Yisrael Meir HaCohen of Radin, the Chofetz Chaim, z’tl, was recently discovered by Rav Dan Schlesinger, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The rare picture was publicized on Wednesday morning by the author Yekusiel Yehudah Ganzel in the Hamevaser newspaper.

Earlier this week, Rav Schlesinger published a special booklet with stories about the Chofetz Chaim, including the story of his planned trip to settle in Eretz Yisrael, which has never been published before.

Rav Schlesinger discovered the anecdotes about the Chofetz Chaim when he received an inheritance which included documents and banknotes that the Chofetz Chaim sent to a Yerushalmi Jew named Rav Yosef Levi Chagiz. Rav Chagiz had sent 100 liras to the Chofetz Chaim in Radin to finance his trip to Eretz Yisrael. The trip never came to fruition and the Chofetz Chaim sent the money back to Rav Chagiz with a shaliach.

Among the documents was the rare photo of the Chofetz Chaim. There are very few existing pictures of the revered Gadol, especially a relatively close-up photo such as this one. The Chofetz Chaim is seen sitting at a table with two other Jews but as of now their identities are unknown.

In 2015, rare footage of the Chofetz Chaim at the first Knessia Gedolah of the World Agudas Yisrael in 1923 in Vienna was discovered. The Chofetz Chaim can be seen beginning at 0:56 in the video below.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)