Motzei Shabbos News Roundup From Israel

Israel’s Health Ministry published the statistics of new Covid-19 cases from the weekend. More than 5,433 people tested positive for the virus and an additional 20 people died in hospital as a result of the virus. On Friday, 85,000 tests were conducted and run through laboratories and on Shabbos 40,000 tests were conducted. There are currently 35,000 active cases of the virus in Israel and 561 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 136 on respirators. The total mortality count since the beginning of the disease in Israel is 3,203.

A mission from Morocco will be landing in Israel at the beginning of next week in order to further the diplomatic connections between the two countries. The emissaries from the North African Muslim country will also be discussing the establishment of embassies and the development of direct flights from Israel to Morocco.

More than 1,000 people protest outside the National Police Command Center in Jerusalem on Motzei Shabbos in response to the death of Ahuvia Sandak who was killed in a police chase in Binyamin. The protesters called on Defense Minister Benny Gants and Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana to establish an external panel of inquiry that will investigate the actions taken by the police in Judea and Samaria. The protesters blocked the roadway and got into altercations with security forces who utilized water cannons to disperse them.

2,000 people gathered on Balfour Street and at Paris Square in protest of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Continuing term of office. The fire department was called to the protest in order to put out a number of bonfires that were lit by protesters. Police arrested 20 of the protesters who sat down on the road outside the Prime Minister’s Residence.

On Friday night explosions were heard over the city of Ashkelon as rockets were launched from Gaza at Israel. The rockets were shot down by the Iron Dome defensive system. However, three people were reported injured and taken to Barzilai hospital in the city after sustaining injuries while running to their protective rooms, and an additional woman was admitted to the hospital after suffering from shock.

In response to the attack, the IAF attacked numerous targets in the Gaza Strip. According to a statement made by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, among the targets that were attacked was a factory that built rocket components, underground terror networks, and a military outpost belonging to Hamas. Palestinian sources told Ynet that among the targets destroyed by the IAF was a building that was of great importance to Hamas. After the attack, Hamas closed off the whole area and denied admission to any civilians. The sources said that Hamas brought trucks to the building which removed all of the important equipment that was still intact and moved it to a new location. It was reported that two Palestinians were lightly injured in the IAF strike.

A foreign worker who was riding an electric bicycle was killed after he was struck by a car on Highway 461 near the Mesubim interchange. United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams treated the man but were forced to pronounce his death at the scene.

A resident of Tel Aviv in his 30s was stabbed and killed on Ben Tzvi Street in the city. United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams who arrived at the scene performed CPR on the man and brought him to Wolfson hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

A woman in her 40s was moderately injured after she was chased and struck by a wild boar while she was hiking in the Ofer forest in the Carmel. She was treated for her injuries at the scene before being taken to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting in Yaffo. United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams treated him at the scene and transported him to Wolfson hospital in Holon. Another young man was lightly injured in the same incident and brought himself to the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

A pedestrian in his 20s was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Highway 1 near Kfar Adumim. He was treated at the scene by United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams and was taken to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital after suffering a major head and chest trauma.

A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting incident near Shfaram. Police are investigating and have stated that the incident was criminal in nature.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)