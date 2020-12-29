WATCH IT: Revolt Of The Quarantined: Dozens Of Israelis Try To Break Out Of Hotel

Dozens of Israelis quarantined in a hotel in Jerusalem after returning from abroad tried to break out on Monday night, Israeli media reports said.

Conflict ensued at the entrance to the Leonardo Hotel as security guards forced them back inside.

A similar “revolt” took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem.

The Israeli government approved an order last week forcing all Israelis returning abroad to quarantine in hotels upon returning to Israel following the discovery of the new British COVID variant. However, the policy is reportedly not being fully enforced, with only a small percentage of returning travelers actually being sent to hotels. An Army Radio report said that out of 2,100 people who landed at Ben-Gurion on Sunday-Monday, only 600 went to quarantine hotels.

An IDF spokesperson (the IDF is running the hotels) told Globes that out of 6,300 travelers who returned to Israel since Wednesday, 2,555 were taken to hotels and the remainder were given permission to quarantine at home. Permission is given to those in special circumstances, such as pregnant women, to quarantine at home.

Health Ministry officials said they are considering canceling the order, especially since the vaccine is expected to be effective against the new virus variant.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is encouraging the government to cancel the order and allow Israelis to quarantine at home on the condition they are tested for the coronavirus at the airport.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)