Israel Considering Allowing Tourists To Visit Starting April

The Israeli government is formulating a plan allowing tourists from abroad to visit Israel beginning in April for the first time in a year, Ynet reported.

Tourists would be subject to a series of conditions in order to visit. They will be required to submit a health declaration on the Health Ministry website to be approved for a visit, be tested for the coronavirus less than 72 hours before the flight, and have special health insurance. They will also be required to register a detailed list of places they are planning to visit and will be monitored during the visit in case they are required to quarantine.

The plan calls for initially allowing only tourists from “green” countries, with low infection rates, to visit.

The Health Ministry is cooperating with Israel’s Incoming Tour Operators Association on the plan, which is contingent on the success of Israel’s vaccination drive and other pandemic factors.

