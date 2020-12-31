Fruits Of Peace Deal: In Dramatic Operation, Agunah Receives Get From Moroccan Jail

One of the first positive results of the Israel-Morocco peace deal was the dramatic release of an agunah from her husband imprisoned in a Moroccan jail.

In a complex operation of both countries’ Batei Din, foreign ministries, prison services and security services, a young Israeli agunah was released from her aginus on Tuesday morning with her long-awaited get.

The story began with the marriage of two young Israelis. Unfortunately, the husband became involved in various criminal offenses, incurred heavy debts and fled to Morocco.

But it seems as if he didn’t learn his lesson. The young husband continued his criminal activities in Morocco, where he was eventually caught and sentenced to a long prison sentence.

The young wife, who remained in Israel, turned to the Beis Din for a get. After hearing the circumstances, they referred her to the Agunot Divison of the Batei Din. The administrator of the Agunot Division, Rav Eliyahu Maimon, and his staff, took swift action on the case and managed to locate the husband’s prison in Casablanca. They contacted the husband, who after a certain amount of convincing, agreed to grant his wife a get.

However, in order to carry out the get, it was necessary for three members of the Beis Din and the Sofer Stam to visit the prison. However, the prison authorities refused to allow this due to coronavirus regulations.

HaRav Eliyahu Abergel, a native of Morocco and former Rosh Avos Batei HaDin in Jerusalem, has extensive connections in Morocco and he succeeded, with the assistance of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, in convincing the Moroccan prison services to allow one dayan to enter the prison. Concurrently, he published a landmark halachic ruling allowing the husband to make one dayan a shlaliach to transfer the get to his wife.

However, to the dayan’s astonishment, when he arrived at the prison in Casablanca, the Muslim prison commander told him that Jewish law requires three dayanim, not only one! The commander instructed the dayan to bring two more dayanim in order for the get to be kosher, reassuring him that he’ll approve their entry.

The dayan immediately summoned two more dayanim from the Casablanca Beis Din and the get was carried out.

The get arrived at the Jerusalem Regional Beis Din on Monday night and the wife, with great thankfulness, arrived at the Beis Din on Tuesday morning to accept the get.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)