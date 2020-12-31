Will Another Muslim State Normalize Ties With Israel In The Next 3 Weeks?

The Trump administration is pushing for another Muslim country to agree to a normalization deal with Israel in the remaining three weeks of US President Donald Trump’s term in office, a source in Trump’s administration said on Wednesday, according to a Jerusalem Post report.

“We’re working very hard on making it happen,” the source said. The report was confirmed by another Trump administration source as well.

Sources in Jerusalem and the US have mentioned the countries of Pakistan, Oman, Indonesia, Mauritania, and Niger as candidates for the next normalization deal with Israel.

There have also been persistent reports of a possible normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)