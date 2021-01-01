Historic Meeting In Casablanca: Dayanim Meet With The Moroccan Justice Minister At Supreme Court

The Morocco-Israel peace deal is not only advancing ties between Israel and Morocco but is also warming up relations between the local Jewish community and the Moroccan government.

A historic meeting was held on Wednesday in Casablanca in the Moroccan Supreme Court between the Justice Minister and other senior legal officials and dayanim of the Jewish community.

The Justice Minister inquired about the Jewish Batei Din and the legal needs of the Jewish community and promised to do whatever he can to assist the Jewish Batei Din in Casablanca. The minister noted that Jewsh dayanim are legally recognized in Morocco like all judges and that the Jewish Batei Din are legally recognized by the government as the only legal bodies authorized to rule on marriage, divorce, inheritances, and other matters according to Jewish law.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the minister also clarified that the Jewish dayanim are authorized for every matter concerning Jews, including imprisoning or releasing people from jail and that the local police are prepared to assist the dayanim in enforcing the rulings of the Batei Din.

Other Batei Din, apart from the ones recognized by the Moroccan authorities, are frowned upon and the appointment of dayanim can only be carried out by the authorities, as has been the practice throughout the history of the Jewish community in Morocco.

