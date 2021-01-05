Atzeres Tefillah To Be Held For HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik Led By HaRav Chaim Kanievsky

Following a deterioration in the condition of Rosh Yeshivas Brisk, HaGaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Halevi Soloveitchik, an atzeret tefillah is being held, led by HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, Kikar H’Shabbos reported. The Rosh Yeshivah, 99, contracted the coronavirus in October and is in serious condition.

The tefillah is being held on Tuesday evening at the Lederman shul in Bnei Brak. The Rosh Yeshivah’s nephews, HaRav Chaim Feinstein, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, and HaRav Dovid Feinstein, the Rosh Kollel of Beis Yehudah, and many Brisker tlamidim in Bnei Brak are expected to participate in the tefillah.

The Brisker Rosh Yeshivah’s close talmid, HaRav Shimon Yosef Meller, organzied the atzeret. On Sunday, an atzeret tefillah was held in Yeshivas Brisk, led by the mashgiach HaRav Don Segal.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah of Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)