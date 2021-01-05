Please Help A Destitute Yasom Get Married

My brothers,

My mother died when I was only a child and I will never forget the love that she had towards me. As soon as she died, my father became very weak and unable to take care of me, so I was relocated to a foster home. With Hashem’s help, I will be getting married in a few weeks and plan to start a new chapter in my life. I will have the opportunity that I always dreamed about: to have my own home and to raise my own children.

I am writing this letter to you because I have no relatives whatsoever who can help me with any of my basic wedding expenses. It breaks my heart that I need to ask for money, but I have no idea how to come up with the money to pay for my wedding. Accepting the entire burden of fundraising is crushing me.

The Torah tells us that whoever is generous to the poor is “lending” to Hakadosh Baruch Hu, and he will be repaid for this mitzvah. This mitzvah is even greater when it involves a yasom as I am, with no money or family support.

Please understand that I have tolerated a difficult childhood, but now Hashem is paving the way to a bright future for me and my kallah. You, my dear brother, can help me make this into a reality. Please have mercy on me and donate to my wedding fund. Whoever helps me financially, should be blessed by Hashem, as Hashem blesses those who do kindness for others in need. I will bli neder daven on the day of my chasuna for all who send in their requests. Hashem should fulfill all your heart’s desires for your benefit, and you should see only good things in your life, and in the lives of your family.

Yisroel Dovid

CLICK HERE TO DONATE