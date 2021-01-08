Likud MK Says Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Are No Different Than Capitol Mob

Likud coalition whip Miki Zohar hinted on Thursday that Israeli politicians who are so fiercely condemning the violence in Washington on Wednesday should consider condemning anti-Netanyahu protesters in Israel as well.

“A question that’s bothering me,” Zohar wrote on Twitter. “Which is worse and more harmful to democracy? A violent attack by American citizens on the Capitol in Washington or a violent attack by Israeli citizens on the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem?

“Objectivity is an important trait. I suggest to the media and to our political opponents to try to adopt it from time to time.”

Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators have been protesting outside the prime minister’s residence for months, with protests often involving violent scuffles with police officers as they try to keep the crowd from getting too close to the prime minister’s official residence.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the violent onslaught on the US Capitol during a press conference with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)