Israelis Over 55 To Be Inoculated, 170,000 To Be Vaccinated Each Day

Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that Israelis over 55 will be able to be vaccinated through their Kupot Cholim beginning on Wednesday. Vaccines for teachers will be available by Tuesday.

Those who are interested in getting vaccinated should make an appointment through their Kupah.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ said on Sunday that Israel will begin inoculating 170,000 people per day on Monday.

יום של זריקות עידוד. צפו 💪 pic.twitter.com/vcrlY8u9rG — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 10, 2021

Netanyahu spoke from Ben-Gurion Airport, where 700,000 Pfizer vaccine doses arrived on Sunday. Another Pfizer shipment will arrive next Sunday and a shipment of 480,000 Moderna doses is expected to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Health Minister Edelstein welcomed a shipment of @pfizer anti-corona virus vaccines. "This is a great day for Israel with a huge shipment that has arrived in the framework of Operation Back to Life, a plane full of injections of encouragement." pic.twitter.com/yW1JYzmhYs — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 10, 2021

Israel is slated to receive about 400,000-700,000 Pfizer vaccines each week until the entire Israeli adult population is inoculated, according to the deal reached last week with the US biotech. Health officials believe that if the shipments arrive as scheduled, vaccinations for all Israeli citizens of all age groups will be available within two to three weeks.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Israel will mainly use Pfizer’s vaccines for its citizens as part of the deal of providing the country’s vaccination drive data for research purposes.

A total of 1,870,652 Israelis have been vaccinated as of Monday morning, the highest vaccination rate in the world.

Israel: 1.8 million vaccinated (~21% pop.) ~72% of all 60+ years old ~80% of all 70+ years old This week we expect to see the effect of the vaccines, by a drop in the relative number of 60+ years old out of the critically ill patients. Our projection is the blue dashed line pic.twitter.com/OrAjl9WqrJ — Eran Segal (@segal_eran) January 10, 2021

The Health Ministry confirmed 6,706 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with tests showing a record-high positivity rate of 7.4%. The number of seriously ill patients is 1,044, of whom 251 are ventilated and 293 are critically ill. There are a total of 1,715 hospitalized coronavirus patients. The death toll has risen to 3,671.

Israel’s coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said on Sunday that Israel is in a “race” between its high infection rate and its swift vaccination drive.

