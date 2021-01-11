Israelis Over 55 To Be Inoculated, 170,000 To Be Vaccinated Each Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, second left, attend the arrival of a plane with a shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at Ben Gurion Airport, Sunday. (Motti Millrod/Pool via AP)

Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that Israelis over 55 will be able to be vaccinated through their Kupot Cholim beginning on Wednesday. Vaccines for teachers will be available by Tuesday.

Those who are interested in getting vaccinated should make an appointment through their Kupah.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ said on Sunday that Israel will begin inoculating 170,000 people per day on Monday.

Netanyahu spoke from Ben-Gurion Airport, where 700,000 Pfizer vaccine doses arrived on Sunday. Another Pfizer shipment will arrive next Sunday and a shipment of 480,000 Moderna doses is expected to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday.

Israel is slated to receive about 400,000-700,000 Pfizer vaccines each week until the entire Israeli adult population is inoculated, according to the deal reached last week with the US biotech. Health officials believe that if the shipments arrive as scheduled, vaccinations for all Israeli citizens of all age groups will be available within two to three weeks.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Israel will mainly use Pfizer’s vaccines for its citizens as part of the deal of providing the country’s vaccination drive data for research purposes.

A total of 1,870,652 Israelis have been vaccinated as of Monday morning, the highest vaccination rate in the world.

The Health Ministry confirmed 6,706 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with tests showing a record-high positivity rate of 7.4%. The number of seriously ill patients is 1,044, of whom 251 are ventilated and 293 are critically ill. There are a total of 1,715 hospitalized coronavirus patients. The death toll has risen to 3,671.

Israel’s coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said on Sunday that Israel is in a “race” between its high infection rate and its swift vaccination drive.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


  1. The title of this article should have read: Sufficient Supplies for Israelis Over 55 To Be Inoculated.

    Also, the text within this post should have said something to this effect:
    Israel is slated to receive about 400,000-700,000 Pfizer vaccines each week until [there are sufficient supplies for all those of] the entire Israeli adult population [who wish so, can be] (is) inoculated, according to the deal reached last week with the US biotech.

    Let’s not forget that these vaccinations are not the ‘life saving elixir’ of everything redemptive to all of Israel’s (or any other country’s) ‘good citizenry’. In fact there’s plenty to say that would suggest just the opposite, as we’ve all heard at least something of, so why create extra incitement to suggest that this is, heaven forbid, being mandated–the side effects are bound to be rolling in soon enough–if they haven’t been already!