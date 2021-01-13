As Daily Cases Continue To Soar, Israel May Extend Lockdown For At Least A Week

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 9,025 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, the second day that daily cases exceeded 9,000, with tests showing a positivity rate of 7.2%. There are currently 78,215 active virus patients, with 1,042 in serious condition, of whom 262 are ventilated.

There were 66 additional fatalities recorded in the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,770.

Israel’s coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash told Kan News on Wednesday morning that it is likely that Israel’s lockdown will be extended for at least a week, adding that “there is great advantage in waiting another week, despite its cost, in order to more broadly reopen when it is over.”

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of the Health Ministry’s public health department, expressed alarm at the over 9,000 daily new cases, and also said that the lockdown will have to be extended.

Prof. Eran Segel, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute, said that a significant decrease in the infection rate has not yet been noted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)