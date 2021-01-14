Fearing New Variant, Israelis Returning From Brazil Will Have To Isolate In Hotels

Israel has made a decision to send travelers returning from Brazil to quarantine in state-run hotels, as concern grows over yet another coronavirus mutation, the Brazilian variant, Israeli media outlets reported on Thursday.

The Brazilian coronavirus mutation, which was discovered in Japan last week in travelers returning from the Amazon, is not believed to be more virulent than the original virus, but like the British variant, is more contagious.

“[The Brazilian] variant has 12 mutations to the spike protein, including three mutations of concern in common with VOC 202012/01 [the British variant] and 501Y.V2 [the South African] variant,” the WHO stated.

No cases of the Brazilian variant have been discovered in Israel. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported that eight cases of the South African variant have been found in Israel and there are dozens if not hundreds of cases of the British mutation.

The United Kingdom, which is dealing with a soaring infection rate due to the homegrown British variant, is particularly concerned about preventing the Brazilian variant from entering the country.

“We already have tough measures [in place] to protect this country from new infections coming on from abroad, and we are taking steps to do that in respect of the Brazilian variant,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)