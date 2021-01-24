Israel: At Least 6 Critically Ill Pregnant Women Carrying UK Variant

Israel’s Health Ministry has confirmed that at least six pregnant women who contracted the coronavirus and subsequently were hospitalized in serious condition are carrying the British mutated variant of the virus.

The ministry took samples from the ten women and out of the seven samples that have been tested for genetic sequencing, the UK variants were identified in six of them.

“In light of the recent morbidity findings, pregnant women will be prioritirized regarding vaccines,” the ministry stated. “Any pregnant woman who is interested can be vaccinated.

Both HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein have given their brachos for pregnant women to be vaccinated.

The Brtish variant is also attributed to an alarming rise of coronavirus cases in children in Israel, with some falling critically ill.

