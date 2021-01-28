The Rebbe, The Mirrer Rosh Yeshivah And Yair Lapid

What do the Stolin-Karliner Rebbe, Rosh Yeshivas Mir and Yair Lapid have in common? They all shared one of the last flights landing in Israel prior to the hermetic closure of Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday night at midnight.

A photo of the three on the flight was posted on Twitter by Channel 12 News journalist Yair Sherki.

Lapid flew to the US last week to consult with US political strategists ahead of the upcoming elections in Israel in Mach. Lapid did not publicize his trip but word quickly got around through social media.

אתמול בלילה בגובה 35 אלף רגל מעל האוקיינוס במחלקת Business class עשיתי זום.#לפיד_מנהיגות_אמיצה pic.twitter.com/OljhPHq7m7 — Michael zohar מיכאל 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Michael50616567) January 24, 2021

Lapid is not the only politician to have recruited the assistance of US political strategists.

Former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, who is running as head of his newly formed party The New Hope hired four US political consultants: communications strategist Steve Schmidt, political consultants Rick Wilson and Reed Galen, and public affairs expert Stuart Stevens – all founders of the anti-Trump political action committee known as The Lincoln Project., according to a Ynet report. Netanyahu is also advised on his campaign by US political advisers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)