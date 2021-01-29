Watch: Frum Teen’s Tweet About Bubby’s Survival From COVID Goes Viral

Photo: Dov Forman

The story of a London-based Auschwitz survivor’s recovery from COVID-19 at the age of 97 went viral after her frum great-grandson Dov Forman shared it on Twitter. It was retweeted almost 17,000 times, ultimately reaching 14 million people.

Lily Ebert survived Auschwitz and 75 years later she again battled for her life when she contracted the coronavirus in December (several weeks after she received her first vaccination dose.) Her family didn’t want to hospitalize her and fortunately, they were able to obtain home treatment for her, including oxygen treatment, IVs, and doctors’ visits.

Ebert survived the ordeal and her elated great-grandson’s tweet about her recovery quickly went viral. Ebert received thousands of well-wishes, including from high-profile personalities and she and Dov received countless requests for interviews.

Ebert arrived in Auschwitz from her native Hungary in 1944, and lost her mother, brothers and sisters in the gas chambers. “More or less, 100 other people from the family, aunties, uncles, nephews, everybody. They killed,” Ebert said.

Lily Ebert with her siblings. Lily is bottom right.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)