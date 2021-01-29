Watch: Frum Teen’s Tweet About Bubby’s Survival From COVID Goes Viral

The story of a London-based Auschwitz survivor’s recovery from COVID-19 at the age of 97 went viral after her frum great-grandson Dov Forman shared it on Twitter. It was retweeted almost 17,000 times, ultimately reaching 14 million people.

Lily Ebert survived Auschwitz and 75 years later she again battled for her life when she contracted the coronavirus in December (several weeks after she received her first vaccination dose.) Her family didn’t want to hospitalize her and fortunately, they were able to obtain home treatment for her, including oxygen treatment, IVs, and doctors’ visits.

Ebert survived the ordeal and her elated great-grandson’s tweet about her recovery quickly went viral. Ebert received thousands of well-wishes, including from high-profile personalities and she and Dov received countless requests for interviews.

My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert BEM – Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19. Today she went on her first walk in a month after making a miraculous recovery. ❤️💪A fighter and survivor💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/1iuHkvjqIf — Dov Forman (@DovForman) January 21, 2021

97-year-old Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert has made a miraculous recovery from coronavirus. The incredible woman joins @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 this morning. She says what it was like to go through Covid and how excited she is to get her 2nd vaccine jab. pic.twitter.com/9xyTXXEv48 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 25, 2021

Ebert arrived in Auschwitz from her native Hungary in 1944, and lost her mother, brothers and sisters in the gas chambers. “More or less, 100 other people from the family, aunties, uncles, nephews, everybody. They killed,” Ebert said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)