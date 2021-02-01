Jerusalem: Two-Month-Old Infant Dies Of The Coronavirus

A two-month-old infant died at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Motzei Shabbos after contracting the coronavirus on a background of serious medical issues.

The baby, born to the Levy family in Beitar Illit, had been born with medical issues and had undergone complex surgery following his birth. Unfortunately, he also contracted the coronavirus and suffered damage to his lungs.

It is unclear whether the coronavirus was the main factor leading to his death.

The baby was cared for in Israel’s first pediatric ICU unit for coronavirus patients, opened at Hadassah Ein Kerem a little over a week ago.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)