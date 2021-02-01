Secretary Of State Blinken: “Iran Could Be Weeks Away From A Nuclear Bomb”

Iran could be weeks away from amassing enough material to develop nuclear weapons if it continues to violate the 2015 nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in an interview with NBC News broadcast on Monday.

The television interview, Blinken’s first since being confirmed by the Senate, followed confirmation from the White House that former Obama national security aide Rob Malley was appointed as the US envoy to Iran, a move that angered Israel supporters due to Malley’s reputation as being tough on Israel and soft on Iran.

Iran said over the weekend that it would not agree to any changes in the conditions or parties of the 2015 deal following remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron that new talks should include Saudi Arabia.

“The nuclear accord is a multilateral international agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that is non-negotiable, and parties to it are clear and unchangeable,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to Iranian state media.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)