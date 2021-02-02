Bogie Yaalon, Blue & White Chareidi MK, Quit Election Race

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich, Blue and White’s Chareidi MK and the first Chareidi female minister in Israeli history, announced on Tuesday that she will not be running in the upcoming March elections, joining most of the party’s members, who have already quit the party.

Yankelevich’s announcement comes on the heels of Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon’s announcement on Monday that he and his Telem party will not be running in the March elections, a wise move considering that a Channel 12 poll released Sunday showed his party receiving just 0.2% support.

According to the poll, Ron Huldai’s The Israelis party will also fail to gain the 3.25 percent electoral threshold, garnering just 1.2% of the vote.

Last month, Ya’alon split off from Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party and announced he is running independently in the upcoming elections.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)