UTJ MK Moshe Gafni To Lead Party, Replacing Litzman After 18 Years

In a first in almost 20 years, the United Torah Judaism party announced a rotation in leadership, with Degel HaTorah MK Moshe Gafni to replace MK Yaakov Litzman of Agudas Yisrael, who has led the party for the last 18 years.

Gafni will lead the party and Litzman will switch places with Gafni and be number two on the list ahead of the March 23 elections.

MK Uri Maklev will be number three on the list, followed by MKs Meir Porush, Yaakov Asher, Yaakov Tessler, Yitzchak Pindrus, and Yisrael Eichler.

Registration for parties to submit their list of candidates for the upcoming elections to the Central Elections Committee opened on Wednesday.

The deadline to submit lists is Thursday at midnight. Party lists cannot be changed once they are submitted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)