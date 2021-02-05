WATCH: Israel In Crisis: Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Recites Avinu Malkeinu Today

In light of the still-high coronavirus infection rate and number of seriously ill patients in Israel, with almost all hospitals reporting over 120% occupancy, and the number of virus fatalities close to 5,000, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein instructed that Avinu Malkeinu be recited after Shacharis at the minyan in his home on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday night, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein spoke about the coronavirus and vaccines from his home in Bnei Brak.

“It’s almost a year with the pandemic and the virus is wreaking harm,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “There are seriously ill patients, niftarim. If people are careful, they won’t contract the virus and won’t infect others. It’s mamash a sakanah if people aren’t careful. Adherence to health regulations is a very great chovah. It’s obligatory to adhere to regulations in order not to harm others and put them at risk.”

“We have been zocheh that vaccines are available now, which is a very great yeshuah. There’s nothing to fear – it’s a cure. It’s siyata dishmaya that vaccines are available.”

