Israel Extends Closure Of Ben-Gurion Airport For 2 More Weeks

Israel’s cabinet on Thursday after midnight extended the closure of Ben-Gurion Airport to commercial flights for another two weeks, until February 21.

Israelis will be unable to enter or exit the country except under very specific circumstances approved by the newly formed Exceptions Committee.

Israelis outside Israel can request permission to enter Israel via online forms available on the websites of the Foreign Ministry, Health Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Interior Ministry’s Population Authority.

Israelis can request approval to enter Israel for urgent medical treatment including women in their third trimester of pregnancy who wish to give birth in Israel; to attend the levaya of a first-degree relative; to accompany a body into Israel for burial; to aid an immediate relative in need of assistance; to take part in legal proceedings; to participate in a humanitarian mission, and to participate in a state delegation, as approved by the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry or Prime Minister’s Office. In addition, professional athletes and coaches can apply for permits to participate in official international competitions.

Israelis may request approval to leave Israel for the above reasons as well.

Non-Israeli citizens can request permission to enter Israel for specific purposes such as aliyah that cannot be postponed.

Israelis who left the country before January 25, when the skies were closed, will be allowed to return to Israel by Sunday but will be required to quarantine in state-run hotels upon arrival.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)