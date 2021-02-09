“Anyone Obese Or Overweight Should Run To Get Vaccinated,” Israeli ICU MD Says

Dr. Yonatan Georgi, a doctor at the ICU unit in Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer took several precious moments from his overloaded schedule to convey important messages to the public regarding the coronavirus, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

“I’m a doctor in the ICU treating seriously ill coronavirus patients from the beginning of the pandemic,” he said. “I don’t usually speak to the media but I have a number of important points to convey since this is a matter of saving lives and also due to the burnout healthcare professionals are enduring due to the tremendous emotional and physical resources needed to care for coronavirus patients.”

“Perhaps the most important message is that of obesity as an underlying risk factor. The majority of seriously ill patients in the coronavirus ICU are obese or overweight. And therefore, anyone in this category, regardless of age, don’t walk to be vaccinated – run to be vaccinated!”

“My second message is that the media lends too much weight to a handful of delusional people who are opposed to the vaccine without any scientific basis. In my opinion, [the media] therefore bears the responsibility for the death of dozens or hundreds of people.”

“The vaccine is safe and very effective against the coronavirus. It is not effective against Bell’s palsy, myocarditis, stroke, and a host of other diseases including death for a variety of reasons. Therefore, as long as these other diseases continue to exist during the vaccination drive and as long as their prevalence does not exceed their usual numbers prior to the vaccination drive period, there is no connection between them and the vaccine, even if they developed in people after they were vaccinated.”

“The current wave, as represented by the patients currently in the coronavirus intensive care unit, is characterized by a number of patient groups: elderly people or people in high-risk groups who were not vaccinated due to apathy or distorted beliefs; Chareidim who weren’t vaccinated for ‘reasons of emunah’; and people who are at high-risk but were unaware of it until now, such as pregnant women.”

“I recommend that everyone over age 30 and all pregnant women hurry to be vaccinated.”

