Biden: US Won’t Lift Sanctions Until Iran Halts Uranium Enrichment

US President Joe Biden told CBS News on Sunday that his administration will not lift sanctions on Iran before Tehran puts an end to its uranium enrichment and complies with the conditions of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a snippet from the interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, the interviewer asked Biden whether he will give in to Iran’s demand for sanctions to be removed before negotiations on a deal resume. Biden responded: “No.”

Biden nodded in response to the question regarding whether Iran would be required to halt uranium enrichment prior to the US lifting sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

With Iran resuming its enrichment of uranium, we asked Pres. Biden if the U.S. will lift sanctions first in order to get Iran back to the negotiating table on a nuclear deal. “No,” Pres. Biden says, affirming that Iran will have to stop its enrichment program first pic.twitter.com/OPszf15Q1o — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 7, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Tehran’s “final and irreversible decision” is that it won’t return to complying with the conditions of the 2015 nuclear deal until the US lifts all sanctions.

“Iran has fulfilled all its obligations under the deal, not the US and the three European countries… If they want Iran to return to its commitments, the US must in practice… lift all sanctions,” Khamenei said during a meeting with Air Force commanders, as quoted by state TV.

“Then, after verifying whether all sanctions have been lifted correctly, we will return to full compliance… It is the irreversible and final decision and all Iranian officials have consensus over it.”

We set the condition and the condition will not be retreated from. https://t.co/f9J1rAbQwG — Khamenei.ir 🇮🇷 (@khamenei_ir) February 7, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)