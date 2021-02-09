Hodu L’Hashem: Israeli Baby Born After 17 Yrs. Removed From ECMO Machine

B’Chasdei Hashem, there’s been a dramatic improvement in the condition of the Tzfas toddler who was hospitalized over a week ago in Ziv Medical Center in serious condition after contracting the coronavirus.

Ayala, 15 months, has been removed from the ECMO machine and was transferred from the COVID-19 intensive care unit to a regular ward on Monday.

Ayala was born to her parents, members of the Chabad community in Tzfat, after 17 years of anticipation.

Prior to Ayala’s turn for the better on Monday, Ayala’s mother Chana spoke to Kikar H’Shabbos: “We turned over the world to become parents and finally, b’chasdei Hashem, Ayala was born 15 months ago.”

“When we started feeling unwell, we were tested and we were all positive – me, my husband, and Ayala. But while my husband and I only had light symptoms, Ayala’s condition suddenly deteriorated although she has no preexisting health issues.”

“We ran with her to the hospital and she was admitted. However, her condition continued to deteriorate. They managed to stabilize her but she’s still sedated and ventilated.”

“We need your tefillos. But not only for her,” Chana bravely added. “Instead of davening for another cholah and another cholah, concentrate on the Geulah – not on returning to the routine.

The public is asked to continue davening for the complete refuah of Ayala bas Chana Natalie Chantelle b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)