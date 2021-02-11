Vizhnitzer Rebbe Instructs Bochurim To Be Vaccinated

Vizhnitzer yeshivah bochurim received a message on Wednesday morning from the Rebbe’s shamash to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I spoke to the Rebbe regarding vaccinations for the yeshivah bochurim,” stated a special message from the shamash Rav Shaul Greenberger. “The Rebbe expressed his opinion that the bochurim be vaccinated, that this is the ‘tzav ha’shaah’ of the fulfillment of mitzvas ‘v’nishmartem meod l’nafshoseichim’ – that one shouldn’t be harmed or harm others.”

It should be noted that with the start of Israel’s vaccination campaign, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe instructed his chassidim to be vaccinated, which he said is a “chov kadosh.” The new instruction on Wednesday was directed at the younger bochurim.

Israel expanded its vaccination program to everyone over age 16 a week ago.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)