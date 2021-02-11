Want Some Cholent With Your Vaccine? Free Cholent In Bnei Brak At Vaccine Drive

As Israel’s vaccination drive slows down to a crawl, with vaccination centers sitting empty in recent days, the city of Bnei Brak decided to offer an incentive to city residents who show up to be vaccinated on Thursday night – a yeshivah bochur’s dream – free cholent.

Vaccination centers in Bnei Brak will stay open until midnight on Thursday and cholent and snacks will be offered.

Only 17% of the resident of Bnei Brak have received the first dose of the vaccine and 9% have received both doses, according to Health Ministry data.

Optica Halperin, a popular optical chain in Israel, recently published an advertisement offering a free pair of frames to anyone who was fully vaccinated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)