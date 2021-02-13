Israel: More Seriously Ill Virus Patients Under 60 Than Over 60

Illustrative. Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein examines COVID data. (Photo: Gideon Sharon/GPO)

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Israel under the age of 60 has surpassed the number of patients over 60, as the vaccination campaign begins to take effect.

The data is similar for the number of seriously ill patients and the number of fatalities in that age group.

About 86% of Israelis over 60 have been vaccinated. Hospitalization in the over 60 age group have sharply decreased since mid-January and the infection rate began decreasing already at the beginning of January.

