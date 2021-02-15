Israel’s Health Ministry: Another 14 South African Virus Cases Identified

Another 14 cases of the South African virus variant were identified in Israel on Sunday, increasing the total number of cases in the country to 44.

One of the patients had already recovered from the coronavirus and was reinfected with the South African variant.

The Health Ministry identified 124 of the carriers’ contacts in 36 infection chains.

A patient in France who was reinfected with the South African variant is now seriously ill, according to a study published on Wednesday in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

The patient recovered from the coronavirus in September 2020 and four months later tested positive for the South African variant. He is now sedated and ventilated.

