Purim In Israel: No Gatherings, Seudah With Nuclear Family Only

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet convened on Monday evening and ministers approved the outline of coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash for celebrating Purim this year as well as a special outline for shuls for Parshas Zachor and Kriyas HaMegillah.

In an agreement reached between UTJ MK Moshe Gafni, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, an outline for the opening of shuls was reached, to be implemented beginning this Shabbos, Parshas Zachor.

Shuls can either operate with a limit of 10 mispallelim indoors or 20 outdoors or operate at 50% capacity for those with green passports, who have either recovered from the coronavirus or have been fully vaccinated. These regulations apply to Kriyas Megillas Esther as well.

On Purim, seudos are restricted to nuclear families and the Health Ministry is launching a campaign to convince people to host only members of the family who are green passport holders. Purim mesibos, tischim, parades, and other gatherings are forbidden on Purim. Restrictions are limited to gatherings; there will be no restrictions of movement on Purim.

It was also decided that the kever of Rav Shimon Bar Yochai will be closed from Thursday to Sunday.

