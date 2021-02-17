CHABAD AV BAIS DIN: Only Those Vaccinated May Enter Chabad Shuls In Eretz Yisroel

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yehudah Yaroslavsky, the Av Beis Din of the Chabad Beis Din in Israel, announced on Tuesday that only those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus will be allowed into Chabad shuls.

In a letter published on Tuesday, the Rav wrote that anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated and doesn’t have documentation that they recovered from the coronavirus must continue davening only in outside minyanim and it’s forbidden for them to enter regular shuls.

“Everyone is obligated to be vaccinated and no one should chalilah take this lightly,” the Rav wrote.

In response to the many questions he received on the matter, HaRav Yaroslavsky responded sharply: “The necessity to be vaccinated is not optional but obligatory according to the Torah. No one should ‘be smart,’ coming up with all type of strange hypotheses that have no bearing in reality.”

“Whoever doesn’t vaccinate and causes others not to vaccinate, woe to him on the Yom HaDin – he literally causes much blood to be spilled, Rachmana Latzlan.”

